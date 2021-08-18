Garth Brooks cancels Cincinnati concert

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Country music legend Garth Brooks has canceled his Sept. 18 concert at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Garth Brooks Stadium Tour canceled its next five concerts, which included the one in Cincinnati.

In a press release Wednesday, the tour said the “very difficult decision” was made due to the spread of COVID-19.

Refunds will be given to anyone who purchased a ticket. No action is required to obtain the refund, the release said.

Ticketmaster will issue a refund to the original method of payment used at the time of purchase.

The press release included a statement from Brooks:

“In July, I sincerely thought the pandemic was falling behind us. Now, watching this new wave, I realize we are still in the fight, and I must do my part.

“I have asked the wonderful cities of Cincinnati and Charlotte to wait too long, and I don’t want to now do that same thing to the great folks in Boston and Baltimore. As far as Nashville, we are looking for a make-up date from the July rain out and though this is not COVID related, to make them wait makes me sad, as well.

“So, it is with a heavy heart we announce the decision to cancel all five shows, but with a hopeful heart, we will reschedule and start over when this wave seems to be behind us.”

Brooks was originally scheduled to perform at Paul Brown Stadium on May 16, 2020.

The concert then went through a series of postponements that led to the Sept. 18, 2021 rescheduling.

During the ticket sale, Garth sold 65,000 tickets in less than one hour, making it the most people to ever show up for a ticket sale. He then set the record for entertainment in Cincinnati with a sellout of 70,000 seats in 75 minutes.

