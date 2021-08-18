‘Get his face off the ground’: Video shows questionable use of force by officers in Mansfield arrest

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WOIO) - A video showing an arrest made by Mansfield police has many questioning if officers went overboard with use of force.

The arrest was made last Thursday, Aug. 12, around 7:30 p.m. at Penn Avenue and Park Avenue West in Mansfield.

According to the police report, officers responded to a report of someone trespassing at a condemned apartment building on Douglas Avenue.

Upon investigating the building, police said they came upon 33-year-old Bryan Benjamin. Officers said Benjamin was coming out of one of the units and was carrying several unidentified items.

Police said they asked Benjamin to stop and identify himself and alerted him that he was in a condemned building. At that point, police said, Benjamin started running.

It was at the intersection of Park and Penn that police caught up with him.

According to the report, police said Benjamin further refused to comply by not placing his hands behind his back.

In a video shot by a woman driving by, you see at least five officers at the intersection assisting in the arrest. One of the officers can be seen firmly pressing Benjamin’s head to the ground with his face against the pavement.

Police said he was told repeatedly he was under arrest and to stop resisting.

According to the report, one of the officers used a Taser on Benjamin during the arrest.

Police said Benjamin had minor injuries as a result of the arrest, but he refused treatment.

He was then taken off to jail where, according to the report, he refused to identify himself.

Benjamin has been charged with criminal trespass, resisting arrest, obstructing official business and refusing to identify himself.

“The use of force is still being investigated by the watch commander of that shift,” Captain Chad Brubaker with the Mansfield Police Department told 19 News.

It is standard protocol for the police department to follow up an any situations involving use of force.

Right now, none of the officers have been placed on administrative leave.

Brubaker said two of the officers involved in the arrest were also injured. One of them had minor injuries and the other has yet to be able to return to work.

When asked about body camera video, Brubaker told 19 News that the department doesn’t have body cameras for its officers, but it is in process of getting that equipment.

The department does have dash cameras and 19 News has put in a request for any footage from police vehicles at the scene of the arrest.

