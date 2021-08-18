Governor DeWine pleads with school districts and parents, urges kids to mask up in class

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Tuesday afternoon, Ohio Governor Mike DeWine held a special press conference pleading with school districts to require students to wear masks this year. Right now, many in Ohio are leaving that decision up to parents.

“There is no place you can go to hide from it,” said Governor DeWine. “I don’t care what county you live in.”

Earlier this year, the Ohio legislature passed a bill limiting Governor DeWine’s ability to mandate health orders like masks and closings during the pandemic.

“We are facing a perfect storm,” DeWine said. “Just as our kids are back to school, the new delta variant is sweeping across our state and taking direct aim at all those who are unvaccinated. I have an obligation to look into this camera and tell the parents in the state of Ohio if your child is going to school and is not vaccinated and is not wearing a mask, no matter where you are in Ohio, your child is at; risk.”

To put the current case surge into perspective, DeWine said on July 7th; we had 17 cases per 100,000 people statewide. Today that number has gone from 17 to 236.

“We are with some exceptions but not many, the people vaccinated are not getting it, so these numbers are coming out of only half of the population, these high numbers are coming out of half the population, which just shows you how very contagious this is,” DeWine said.

Local parents are divided.

“I agree with it; that’s why both of my kids wear their masks in school,” said Father Brandon Calhoun.

“I think whatever’s safe, you know,” said Father Dante Darden. “Better safe rather than sorry.”

“I think it’s everybody’s personal belief in their own way in what they think their kids have or could,” said Mother Gina Capriola.

Cleveland is mandating masks for all students, employees, and visitors for at least the first five weeks of school.

