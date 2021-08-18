Man’s body pulled from truck after crash, fire in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 32-year-old man died after the Ford Ranger he was driving crashed into a tree and caught fire, Akron Police said.

The crash happened around 8 p.m. in a parking lot in the 2500 block of Romig Road.

Bystanders were able to pull the passenger, a 35-year-old man from the truck before it caught fire. The passenger is currently recovering from his injuries.

After Akron Fire Department extinguished the fire in the truck, they found the driver dead and with severe burns.

The man’s identity has not been released, pending family notification.

Detectives are working to learn what led up to the fire.

