Months after wall falls onto garage, 91-year-old homeowner still calls for action

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Annie Ford’s East 114th Street property hasn’t changed since a concrete wall fell onto her garage last winter, and still needs help.

““I get disgusted because I can’t do nothing about it,” Ford said.

Ford insists she notified city officials about how a retaining wall behind her property could fall. She also reached out to city council member Kevin Conwell, but claims they did nothing.

“He knows he didn’t come out here to look at the trees bent this way,” she said.

Last winter, what she feared finally happened. A large tree which sat on top of the wall fell over, pushing the concrete down with it.

19 News visited the site last June. Her nephew, Henry Moore, hoped anything could be done.

“This is not what she retired for,” he said.

Nearly two months later, nothing has changed. As Ford waits for a response after the first incident, she’s worried that another tree could cause another section of the wall to crumble.

“That other one up there is leaning,” she said, motioning to another tall tree sitting atop the wall, “[it] could bring another part of the rock down.”

Moore tried calling the Mayor’s office earlier this month, and was told he would get in contact with an engineer, but have not heard back form anyone.

19 News called the Mayor’s Action Line and Kevin Conwell’s office several times; still, no message back.

Ford continues to look for the opportunity to have a conversation with an official: “I’ve been here all this time you mean to tell me you can’t get a rock out of my garage?”

