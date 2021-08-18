2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Months after wall falls onto garage, 91-year-old homeowner still calls for action

Troubleshooter: Wall falls onto garage
Troubleshooter: Wall falls onto garage(WOIO)
By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:33 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Annie Ford’s East 114th Street property hasn’t changed since a concrete wall fell onto her garage last winter, and still needs help.

““I get disgusted because I can’t do nothing about it,” Ford said.

Ford insists she notified city officials about how a retaining wall behind her property could fall. She also reached out to city council member Kevin Conwell, but claims they did nothing.

“He knows he didn’t come out here to look at the trees bent this way,” she said.

Last winter, what she feared finally happened. A large tree which sat on top of the wall fell over, pushing the concrete down with it.

19 News visited the site last June. Her nephew, Henry Moore, hoped anything could be done.

“This is not what she retired for,” he said.

Nearly two months later, nothing has changed. As Ford waits for a response after the first incident, she’s worried that another tree could cause another section of the wall to crumble.

“That other one up there is leaning,” she said, motioning to another tall tree sitting atop the wall, “[it] could bring another part of the rock down.”

Moore tried calling the Mayor’s office earlier this month, and was told he would get in contact with an engineer, but have not heard back form anyone.

19 News called the Mayor’s Action Line and Kevin Conwell’s office several times; still, no message back.

Ford continues to look for the opportunity to have a conversation with an official: “I’ve been here all this time you mean to tell me you can’t get a rock out of my garage?”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

The United States is preparing to offer boosters this fall.
Booster shot now being offered in Northeast Ohio to immunocompromised
Beachwood Place Mall, Beachwood, OH.
Beachwood growing faster than any other community in Cuyahoga County & is getting vaccinated at the highest rate
Larry Miller, 64, of North Canton was sentenced to 7 to 10 and a half years in prison for a...
North Canton man receives prison time for fatal drunk driving crash
AMBER Alert for 6-week-old baby boy canceled; boy returned to mother
6-week-old baby in custody of Children and Family Services following earlier Amber Alert in Cleveland