Music Box Supper Club requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Music Box Supper Club, located on the west bank of the Flats, is now requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID test.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of the concert.

This new policy goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 6.

Guests are also “strongly recommended” to wear a mask, except while eating or drinking.

All Music Box employees are already 100% vaccinated and are wearing masks full time.

“Canceling tours and closing down venues again is just not a workable solution. To avoid this, venues in Northeast Ohio have come together to develop a vaccination policy as a workable solution,” stated owner Colleen and Mike Miller.

