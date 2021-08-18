2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Music Box Supper Club requiring proof of vaccination or negative test

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:28 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Music Box Supper Club, located on the west bank of the Flats, is now requiring guests to show proof of vaccination or have a negative COVID test.

The test must be taken within 72 hours of the concert.

This new policy goes into effect on Monday, Sept. 6.

Guests are also “strongly recommended” to wear a mask, except while eating or drinking.

All Music Box employees are already 100% vaccinated and are wearing masks full time.

“Canceling tours and closing down venues again is just not a workable solution. To avoid this, venues in Northeast Ohio have come together to develop a vaccination policy as a workable solution,” stated owner Colleen and Mike Miller.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

FILE
Ohio lawmaker to introduce bill that would ban schools from mandating masks
The city is asking restaurants, gyms, museums and many other indoor venues to have patrons show...
Vaccine mandate begins for indoor NYC venues
The governor’s positive test came as cases of the virus soar because of the highly contagious...
Texans react to Gov. Abbott having COVID-19
Preliminary data suggests the general population might need a booster about eight months after...
Biden to announce plan for COVID-19 booster shots