North Canton man receives prison time for fatal drunk driving crash

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that Summit County County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Larry Dean Miller, 64, of North Canton to seven to 10 and a half years in prison.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Miller was drunk while driving the wrong way on I-76 West when he hit a car by the Broadway Avenue exit ramp, according to a press release.

The car was being driven by 27-year-old Clintin Churby, who died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Miller’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit allowed in Ohio, according to a press release.

“This was such an awful and preventable tragedy. Clintin Churby was about to start a new chapter in his life when that life was cut short. His family and friends will no doubt feel this loss the rest of their lives,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “I urge people to not drive if they drink alcohol. Or use a designated driver to get home safely.”

On July 6, 2021, Miller pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, this was Miller’s fifth OVI conviction.

His prior OVI charges were in 1983, 1996, 2016, and 2017.

Judge Breaux also suspended Miller’s license for life.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.