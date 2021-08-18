2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

North Canton man receives prison time for fatal drunk driving crash

Larry Miller, 64, of North Canton was sentenced to 7 to 10 and a half years in prison for a...
Larry Miller, 64, of North Canton was sentenced to 7 to 10 and a half years in prison for a fatal drunk driving crash.(Summit County Prosecutor Office)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 5:04 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh announced today that Summit County County Common Pleas Court Judge Alison Breaux sentenced Larry Dean Miller, 64, of North Canton to seven to 10 and a half years in prison.

On Oct. 28, 2020, Miller was drunk while driving the wrong way on I-76 West when he hit a car by the Broadway Avenue exit ramp, according to a press release.

The car was being driven by 27-year-old Clintin Churby, who died as a result of his injuries.

Investigators determined that Miller’s blood alcohol content was twice the legal limit allowed in Ohio, according to a press release.

“This was such an awful and preventable tragedy. Clintin Churby was about to start a new chapter in his life when that life was cut short. His family and friends will no doubt feel this loss the rest of their lives,” said Prosecutor Walsh. “I urge people to not drive if they drink alcohol. Or use a designated driver to get home safely.”

On July 6, 2021, Miller pled guilty to Aggravated Vehicular Homicide, a felony, and operating a vehicle under the influence, a misdemeanor.

According to the Summit County Prosecutor’s Office, this was Miller’s fifth OVI conviction.

His prior OVI charges were in 1983, 1996, 2016, and 2017.

Judge Breaux also suspended Miller’s license for life.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

The United States is preparing to offer boosters this fall.
Booster shot now being offered in Northeast Ohio to immunocompromised
Troubleshooter: Wall falls onto garage
Months after wall falls onto garage, 91-year-old homeowner still calls for action
Beachwood Place Mall, Beachwood, OH.
Beachwood growing faster than any other community in Cuyahoga County & is getting vaccinated at the highest rate
AMBER Alert for 6-week-old baby boy canceled; boy returned to mother
6-week-old baby in custody of Children and Family Services following earlier Amber Alert in Cleveland