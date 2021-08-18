2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio weather: Sunshine slowly returns on Thursday; heating up this weekend

Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team
Updated forecast from the 19 First Alert Weather Team(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Samantha Roberts
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:46 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The remnants of what was once Tropical Storm Fred have been to our east today, bringing us abundant cloud cover, and even a few showers.

As what’s left of Fred moves away, clouds are already beginning to part.

Expect partly sunny skies on Thursday.

A few isolated showers can’t be ruled out, but most areas will get through the day dry.

Friday and Saturday will also be dry.

Humidity levels will remain high through the weekend, and even into next week.

Our next best opportunity for rain will arrive on Sunday, as scattered rain showers move into the area.

