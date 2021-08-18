Northeast Ohio Weather: Remnants of Tropical Storm Fred brings rain to the area today

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure (remnants of Tropical Storm Fred) will track along the Ohio-Pennsylvania border today. Widespread rain is in the area. The heaviest rain will fall in far eastern Ohio. Mainly cloudy and humid today. Afternoon temperatures in the 70s. Humid as well tonight with scattered showers and storms. Guidance this morning indicating showers and storms out over the lake that could impact mainly the lakeshore communities. Not as great of a chance of rain inland. Overnight temperatures fall into the 60s. Humid and unsettled pattern continues tomorrow with more slow moving showers and storms in the area. High temperatures around 80 degrees. The risk of showers and storms Friday is small. We kept it mainly dry. Partly cloudy and humid. Afternoon temperatures in the 80 to 85 degree range.

