Ohio Department of Health to share information about COVID-19 ‘booster’ shot, Delta variant

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with several leading medical professionals, are scheduled for 1 p.m.

Wednesday’s press conference with Dr. Vanderhoff comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine discussed how significant of a factor the coronavirus vaccine is for the possibility to safely conduct in-person school.

The single-day increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported on Tuesday was the highest figure reported since February, Gov. DeWine said.

