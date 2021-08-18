Ohio Department of Health to share information about COVID-19 ‘booster’ shot, Delta variant
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.
Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with several leading medical professionals, are scheduled for 1 p.m.
19 News will live stream the COVID-19 briefing.
Wednesday’s press conference with Dr. Vanderhoff comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine discussed how significant of a factor the coronavirus vaccine is for the possibility to safely conduct in-person school.
The single-day increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported on Tuesday was the highest figure reported since February, Gov. DeWine said.
This story will be updated.
Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.