Ohio Department of Health to share information about COVID-19 ‘booster’ shot, Delta variant

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:28 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The director for the Ohio Department of Health is expected to hold a press conference on Wednesday afternoon.

Remarks from Dr. Bruce Vanderhoff, along with several leading medical professionals, are scheduled for 1 p.m.

19 News will live stream the COVID-19 briefing.

Wednesday’s press conference with Dr. Vanderhoff comes a day after Gov. Mike DeWine discussed how significant of a factor the coronavirus vaccine is for the possibility to safely conduct in-person school.

Ohio Gov. DeWine: ‘We are facing a perfect storm’

The single-day increase in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations reported on Tuesday was the highest figure reported since February, Gov. DeWine said.

This story will be updated.

