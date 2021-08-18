2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio lawmaker to introduce bill that would ban schools from mandating masks

By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 10:58 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Republican state representative announced intentions to introduce a bill that, if passed, would prohibit Ohio’s schools from enforcing a mask mandate for students.

Ohio State Rep. Mike Loychik, of Bazetta, said he has taken “many” complaints from parents with students attending schools in his district.

“With our children returning to the classroom shortly, based off of the outcry I’ve heard from constituents, I believe this is a decision that should remain optional and up to the discretion of parents on whether their child needs to wear a mask, not a mandate from schools receiving public taxpayer funds,” said State Rep. Loychik.

The bill, which Rep. Loychik is currently seeking cosponsors for, would only prohibit requirements for students; schools would still be able to impose a mandate for faculty and staff members.

