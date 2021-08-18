2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Suspect fires gunshots towards officers during chase with Parma police (video)

19 News
19 News
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 1:32 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department released dash camera video from a chase that 19 News first reported on when it happened in mid-July.

Dennis Dranse Jr. shot at officers and led them on a pursuit into Lake County following a failed traffic stop on July 16, according to the Parma Police Department.

Approximately four minutes into the video, several gunshots can be heard fired from Dranse’s vehicle.

Police said the officer swerved to the side, avoiding being hit by the gunfire, but the cruiser still sustained damage.

Dennis Dranse accused of shooting at Parma officer
Dennis Dranse accused of shooting at Parma officer(Source: Parma police)

Police did not return fire at Dranse, Lieutenant Dan Ciryak said.

The pursuit involving Dranse and multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies went through parts of Cleveland, Bratenahl, and eventually ended in the Madison Township area. He was then taken into custody, according to Parma police.

Dennis Dranse accused of shooting at Parma officer
Dennis Dranse accused of shooting at Parma officer(Source: Parma police)

A female riding with Dranse at the time of the chase was also arrested. Parma police said she had several outstanding warrants.

Here is the dash camera video as it was provided to 19 News by the Parma Police Department:

It’s believed by investigators that Dranse fired at least four shots at police. One spent casing was found on Denison Avenue where Dranse allegedly fired his gun at the officer. Another was found at a nearby onramp, and three other spent shells were located in Dranse’s car.

The 42-year-old man was indicted on Aug. 17 on the following charges:

  • 2 counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer
  • 2 counts of felonious assault
  • 2 counts of failure to comply
  • Tampering with evidence
  • Discharge of a firearm over a public road
  • Having weapons under disability
  • Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle
  • Obstructing official business

Court records show that Dranse is scheduled to face a judge for arraignment in Cuyahoga County on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Music Box Supper Club requiring proof of vaccination or negative test
Brady Ortego was struck and killed while working on the Hale Boggs Bridge in January.
Mother arrested as third suspect in Jan. 14 fatal hit-and-run crash on I-310 in St. Charles Parish
19 News
Suspect fires gunshots towards officers during chase with Parma police
FILE
Ohio lawmaker to introduce bill that would ban schools from mandating masks