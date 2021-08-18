Suspect fires gunshots towards officers during chase with Parma police (video)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Parma Police Department released dash camera video from a chase that 19 News first reported on when it happened in mid-July.

Dennis Dranse Jr. shot at officers and led them on a pursuit into Lake County following a failed traffic stop on July 16, according to the Parma Police Department.

Approximately four minutes into the video, several gunshots can be heard fired from Dranse’s vehicle.

Police said the officer swerved to the side, avoiding being hit by the gunfire, but the cruiser still sustained damage.

Dennis Dranse accused of shooting at Parma officer (Source: Parma police)

Police did not return fire at Dranse, Lieutenant Dan Ciryak said.

The pursuit involving Dranse and multiple Northeast Ohio law enforcement agencies went through parts of Cleveland, Bratenahl, and eventually ended in the Madison Township area. He was then taken into custody, according to Parma police.

A female riding with Dranse at the time of the chase was also arrested. Parma police said she had several outstanding warrants.

Here is the dash camera video as it was provided to 19 News by the Parma Police Department:

It’s believed by investigators that Dranse fired at least four shots at police. One spent casing was found on Denison Avenue where Dranse allegedly fired his gun at the officer. Another was found at a nearby onramp, and three other spent shells were located in Dranse’s car.

The 42-year-old man was indicted on Aug. 17 on the following charges:

2 counts of attempted aggravated murder of a law enforcement officer

2 counts of felonious assault

2 counts of failure to comply

Tampering with evidence

Discharge of a firearm over a public road

Having weapons under disability

Improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle

Obstructing official business

Court records show that Dranse is scheduled to face a judge for arraignment in Cuyahoga County on Aug. 24.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.