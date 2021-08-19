2 Strong 4 Bullies
1 injured after car hits apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side

By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:22 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A car slammed into an apartment building Wednesday night on Cleveland’s East Side.

It happened around 9:50 p.m. near the corners of E. 143rd Street and Aspinwall Avenue.

Cleveland EMS said a 58-year-old man was hurt in the crash; he’s being treated at University Hospitals in serious condition.

No building residents were injured.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

