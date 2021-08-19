18-year-old student from Cleveland killed outside yeshiva in Denver

DENVER (WOIO) - An 18-year-old yeshiva student from Cleveland was shot and killed Tuesday night outside his school, the Yeshiva Toras Chaim in Denver, Colo.

CBS 4 reports the medical examiner has identified the victim as Shmuel Silverberg. His killers were on a violent crime spree that included a robbery, burglary and carjacking, Denver police said in a media briefing on Wednesday.

Officers were called to the fatal shooting around 11:35 p.m. Tuesday at the Yeshiva Toras Chaim, located 1555 Stuart Street. Denver police said Silverberg, a student at the school, was walking outside when he was shot multiple times. He died in an area hospital.

According to a spokesperson for the Denver Police Department, Silverberg’s death not does appear to be a bias-motived killing at this time. If further investigation reveals that bias played a factor, he said the department will pursue additional charges.

The suspects in Silverberg’s murder are considered “armed and dangerous,” according to a tweet posted by Denver police. Their investigation indicates that the same suspects are responsible for five crimes that happened Tuesday night, police said.

#Denver, do you have any information that can help us identify or locate the suspects involved in these incidents? If so, please contact @CrimeStoppersCO by calling 720-913-STOP. You can earn a reward up to $2,000. pic.twitter.com/oBaq2HsJcl — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 18, 2021

The Yeshiva Toras Chaim released a statement to 19 News following Silverberg’s death. Read it in full below.

Our Yeshiva Toras Chaim community is grief stricken at the killing of one of our students overnight. We are caring for our faculty, staff, students, and their families in the face of this tragic and incomprehensible act of violence. We are grateful for the support we are receiving from our Denver community and from around the country, and for the work of local law enforcement authorities who have made this their top priority. Our community is seeking solace and privacy at this time.

If you have any information about these crimes, call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-STOP.

