2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man and 31-year-old man are facing weapons charges after Akron police discovered three handguns during a traffic stop.
Akron police said officers searched the car after learning the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.
They found two handguns under the driver’s seat, police said, and a third gun was found in the passenger’s bag.
The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near E. Archwood Avenue and Beardsley Street.
The men were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and weapons under disability.
