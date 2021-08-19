2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man and 31-year-old man are facing weapons charges after Akron police discovered three handguns during a traffic stop.

Akron police said officers searched the car after learning the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

They found two handguns under the driver’s seat, police said, and a third gun was found in the passenger’s bag.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near E. Archwood Avenue and Beardsley Street.

The men were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and weapons under disability.

