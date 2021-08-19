2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop

2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop
2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop(Source: Akron Police Department)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:57 AM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 25-year-old man and 31-year-old man are facing weapons charges after Akron police discovered three handguns during a traffic stop.

Akron police said officers searched the car after learning the driver did not have a valid driver’s license.

They found two handguns under the driver’s seat, police said, and a third gun was found in the passenger’s bag.

The incident happened around 4:15 p.m. Wednesday near E. Archwood Avenue and Beardsley Street.

The men were charged with carrying a concealed weapon and weapons under disability.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

The exploding COVID case counts across the country will inevitably lead to more people ending...
Deeper look at COVID-19: How did we get here and where do we go next?
2 shot inside Lorain bar, no arrests
Randy Tribble Jr., Derick Fonville
K-9 sniffs out $98,000 worth of heroin during Ohio traffic stop
Lorain police arrest 17-year-old for murder of 16-year-old