2 shot inside Lorain bar, no arrests

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - Two people were shot inside a Lorain bar early Thursday morning.

Lorain police said the victims were inside the Off Shore Pub & Grub in the 1400 block of Colorado Avenue when shots were fired around 12:30 a.m.

Both victims were driven by private transport to Mercy Hospital.

One person was treated and released and officers said the other victim is in stable condition.

Their names are not being released.

Lorain police said there are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call Lorain Police Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello or Detective Mike Shamblin at 440-204-2105.

