53 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 50 four-legged friends found their fur-ever families this month, thanks to the Browns Puppy Pound.

Cleveland Browns fans adopted 53 puppies at the seventh annual Browns Puppy Pound, the team announced Wednesday.

The Browns Puppy Pound happens each year during training camp.

The Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) provides dogs for the multi-day adoption event. Sugardale sends new owners home with puppy starter kit and their first family photo.

Since the program launched in 2015, the Browns said their fans have adopted 625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

Before the puppies are available for adoption, they are spayed/neutered. The fee to adopt is $125.

