2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

53 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound

A puppy runs on a Cleveland Browns' football field.
A puppy runs on a Cleveland Browns' football field.(WVLT)
By Avery Williams
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 4:53 AM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - More than 50 four-legged friends found their fur-ever families this month, thanks to the Browns Puppy Pound.

Cleveland Browns fans adopted 53 puppies at the seventh annual Browns Puppy Pound, the team announced Wednesday.

The Browns Puppy Pound happens each year during training camp.

The Northeast Ohio Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (SPCA) provides dogs for the multi-day adoption event. Sugardale sends new owners home with puppy starter kit and their first family photo.

Since the program launched in 2015, the Browns said their fans have adopted 625 puppies from the Northeast Ohio SPCA.

Before the puppies are available for adoption, they are spayed/neutered. The fee to adopt is $125.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Harrison Jr. (33) wears a Salute to Service headband during...
Browns safety Ronnie Harrison “way more comfortable” in year 2
Ronnie Harrison
Ronnie Harrison
Kevin Stefanski
Kevin Stefanski
Cleveland Browns head coach Kevin Stefanski, left, during the second half of an NFL preseason...
Browns Beat: Surgery for Carlson, Switzer; Giants coming to town