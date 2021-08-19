73-year-old woman dies from pedestrian accident in Shaker Heights grocery store parking lot

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the woman who died as a result of a recent pedestrian accident in Shaker Heights.

Mira Donenwirth was part of the pedestrian-involved car accident that occurred on Aug. 15.

According to the medical examiner’s office, the 73-year-old Shaker Heights woman was transported from the Heinen’s parking lot on Chagrin Boulevard to University Hospitals Cleveland Medical Center for treatment.

Donenwirth died from her injuries days later on Aug. 18.

This is a developing story.

