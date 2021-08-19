Authorities recover 23 missing or endangered youth from Akron area

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Just nine days after the mission began, Operation Safe Space has led to the recovery or location of 23 missing or endangered youth from the Akron area.

It’s a new operation led by the U.S. Marshals Service and Akron Police Department, and it’s proving to be very successful.

The youth were found across Northeast Ohio, the U.S. Marshals said, with recoveries taking place in Akron, Canton, Warren, Cuyahoga Falls and Cleveland.

Two adults accused of keeping the juveniles from their legal guardians and misleading authorities are now facing charges of interference with custody and obstructing official business, according to a news release from the U.S. Marshals.

“The recovery of our high-risk youth is of the utmost importance and we take that responsibility seriously to find and locate these kids swiftly and safely,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliot said in the release.

The U.S. Marshals said finding these juveniles is not the only goal of Operation Safe Space; the mission also seeks to provide services to the youth upon their recovery.

According to the release, nearly 60 missing or endangered juveniles have been found by U.S. Marshals and their law enforcement partners since Oct. 2020.

Operation Safe Space will continue through September.

