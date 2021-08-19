Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in local education system

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a teacher looks like may not be big deal to some students, but for Aaron Eatman, that’s what inspired him to become a teacher.

“That’s what made me wanna go back. I didn’t see someone who looked like me until I was fully an adult,” Eatman said.

Eatman teaches in the Warrensville Heights School District where he said there’s a large percentage of black students, but a low percentage of black educators, especially black male teachers.

He added that needs to change.

“It’s important that kids of color see people that look like them because it gives them something to strive for,” Eatman said.

Bruce Ransom and Steven Wahome said there is also a lack of Black male teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

“It’s just kind of like become the norm unfortunately to be one of the very few black male teachers,” Ransom said.

Wahome said there are not that many black male teachers because there’s not enough being done to recruit and hire them.

“I would like to see school districts be very intentional and create a pipeline for minority educators... whereas it’s an atmosphere not only for students learning, but teachers growing and retaining in the profession,” Wahome said.

Meanwhile, Aaron Eatman said he also wants to inspire future generations of Black students to become teachers.

Zhane McCorvey who’s a senior at Mayfield Heights said he was inspired by his Black teachers and wants to be a superintendent.

“To have these gentlemen... in the educational field that looks like me, it makes a huge difference even though it may not seem like it,” McCorvey said.

