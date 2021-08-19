2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in local education system

Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in educational system.
Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in educational system.(Aaron Eatman)
By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:38 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - What a teacher looks like may not be big deal to some students, but for Aaron Eatman, that’s what inspired him to become a teacher.

“That’s what made me wanna go back. I didn’t see someone who looked like me until I was fully an adult,” Eatman said.

Eatman teaches in the Warrensville Heights School District where he said there’s a large percentage of black students, but a low percentage of black educators, especially black male teachers.

He added that needs to change.

“It’s important that kids of color see people that look like them because it gives them something to strive for,” Eatman said.

Bruce Ransom and Steven Wahome said there is also a lack of Black male teachers in the Cleveland Metropolitan School District.

“It’s just kind of like become the norm unfortunately to be one of the very few black male teachers,” Ransom said.

Wahome said there are not that many black male teachers because there’s not enough being done to recruit and hire them.

“I would like to see school districts be very intentional and create a pipeline for minority educators... whereas it’s an atmosphere not only for students learning, but teachers growing and retaining in the profession,” Wahome said.

Meanwhile, Aaron Eatman said he also wants to inspire future generations of Black students to become teachers.

Zhane McCorvey who’s a senior at Mayfield Heights said he was inspired by his Black teachers and wants to be a superintendent.

“To have these gentlemen... in the educational field that looks like me, it makes a huge difference even though it may not seem like it,” McCorvey said.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Authorities recover 23 missing or endangered youth from Akron area
Authorities recover 23 missing or endangered youth from Akron area
1 injured after car hits apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side
1 injured after car hits apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side
Puppy Pound (Source: Cleveland Browns)
53 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound
‘Get his face off the ground’: Video shows questionable use of force by officers in Mansfield...
Mansfield Police release dash cam video of controversial arrest