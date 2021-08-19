Browns RB Nick Chubb “excited to see Freddie”

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns and Giants joint practices this week are also a chance for Cleveland players and staff to renew acquantances with former head coach Freddie Kitchens.

Kitchens, fired by the Browns after the 2019 season, is a senior offensive assistant with New York.

He served as Giants tight ends coach a year ago.

“I am excited to see Freddie,” Chubb said Thursday in Berea. “We have a couple of guys over there who… I played at Georgia with some guys. I know Freddie, (NY Giants offensive assistant) Jody Wright and (NY Giants assistant coach – special projects and situations) Coach Amos (Jones). I am happy to see all of them.”

The Browns and Giants will practice Thursday and Friday, then play a preseason game Sunday at 1 p.m.

