Cedar Point announces that Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for 2021 season

(PAUL M. WALSH | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 5:44 PM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
SANDUSKY, Ohio (WOIO) - Cedar Point announced today that the Top Thrill Dragster will remain closed for the 2021 season following an incident where a guest was injured by an object that fell from the ride.

Cedar Point stated in their announcement that they want to fully understand what happened and why.

The Ohio Dept. of Agriculture’s Division of Amusement Ride Safety & Fairs, third party investigators, engineers, and the ride’s manufacturer are being thorough in their investigation, according to Cedar Point, and they will leave the ride closed until they receive answers.

The Department of Agriculture, which is responsible for inspecting amusement park rides statewide, said that inspectors and enforcement agents from the Department’s Chief of Amusement Ride Safety were at Cedar Point on Monday to inspect the coaster and investigate the accident.

The Top Thrill Dragster was last inspected in May by four inspectors from the Department of Agriculture. The ride was due to be inspected again in September.

