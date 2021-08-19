Cleveland Catholic school teacher to be sentenced for sending sexually explicit messages to police officer posing as teen

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former music teacher at Our Lady of Angels Catholic School will be sentenced Thursday morning for two counts of importuning.

Gregory Kinat admitted in July to having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Kinat was actually talking to an undercover officer and the alleged conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland previously told 19 News they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Watch our coverage in the video player.

