2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Cleveland Catholic school teacher to be sentenced for sending sexually explicit messages to police officer posing as teen

Gregory A. Kinat was arrested after having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he...
Gregory A. Kinat was arrested after having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a teen girl.(Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Department)
By Avery Williams and Jim Nelson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 8:43 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A former music teacher at Our Lady of Angels Catholic School will be sentenced Thursday morning for two counts of importuning.

Gregory Kinat admitted in July to having a sexually explicit conversation with a person he thought was a 15-year-old girl.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors said Kinat was actually talking to an undercover officer and the alleged conversations happened between Jan. 27 and Feb. 3.

The 44-year-old was arrested on Feb. 8, 2021.

A spokesperson for the Catholic Diocese of Cleveland previously told 19 News they were “shocked and disturbed” to learn of Kinat’s arrest.

His sentencing is scheduled for 9:30 a.m. in the Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas. Watch our coverage in the video player.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in educational system.
Black male teachers in Cleveland-area schools call for more diversity in local education system
Authorities recover 23 missing or endangered youth from Akron area
Authorities recover 23 missing or endangered youth from Akron area
1 injured after car hits apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side
1 injured after car hits apartment building on Cleveland’s East Side
Puppy Pound (Source: Cleveland Browns)
53 dogs adopted at Cleveland Browns Puppy Pound