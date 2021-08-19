Cleveland Police name suspect accused of running over 2 officers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland Police released the name of the suspect arrested following a pursuit after police said he ran over two officers on Aug. 10, according to the press release.

Shannon Wayne Halstead, 42, has been charged with three counts of felonious assault and one count of having weapons under disability, police confirmed.

Around 2:30 p.m. on the day of the incident, officers were flagged down by the manager of McDonald’s at 5610 Memphis Ave. for a man unconscious in a car.

Officers, along with EMS, approached the running vehicle and attempted to speak to the male. The suspect woke up, put the car into gear, and began going forward and reverse. Officers ordered him to stop. The male driver then struck two officers with the vehicle and fled the scene, according to the release.

Police said the driver was later arrested in the area of W. 66th Street and Denison Avenue following a pursuit. Witnesses told 19 News the man came speeding down Denison Avenue crashing into one man’s truck before wrecking.

“It’s crazy!” said William Pearce who witnessed the arrest and lives nearby. “This crime needs to stop! It’s every day and now it’s moving from the east side to the west side. West Side all I hear is shootings, chases, it just needs to stop.”

A third officer was hurt while making the arrest.

“The car crashed up there and that’s when they said one of the officers was injured and they were gonna put the suspect with broken glass, cuts, and everything,” said Pearce.

Police on scene told 19 News that two loaded guns and heroin were recovered from the vehicle. The incident remains under investigation matter remains.

All the officer’s injuries are considered non-life-threatening. Police said the two officers who were run over were in the hospital. One has a leg injury.

Halstead is awaiting a pretrial hearing in Cleveland Municipal Court that is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. on Aug. 25.

19 News will have more information when it is made available.

