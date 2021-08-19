2 Strong 4 Bullies
Deeper look at COVID-19: How did we get here and where do we go next?

Cleveland doctor examines why COVID impacted some harder than others.
The exploding COVID case counts across the country will inevitably lead to more people ending up in hospitals, which are already caring for a wave of coronavirus patients.
By Dan DeRoos
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:13 AM EDT
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals’ chief scientific officer, Dr. Grace McComsey has published a new book taking a deep dive into what we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Simplifying the COVID Puzzle,” the book tries to explain why some people were hit harder by the coronavirus than others.

On Thursday Dr. McComsey held a live conversation with Cleveland 19 to further explain the research.

“The strength of a person’s immune system is one answer,” the description of the book explains. “There are simple, logical things we can do to strengthen our immune systems against new diseases like COVID-19.”

Co-authored by Dr. Andrew Myers, the pair discuss a pattern discovered by scientist and researchers when it comes to health immune systems fortified by vitamin D and vitamin K2.

“While they don’t prevent COVID-19, these two vitamins can help your immune system better deal with the disease,” the excerpt reads. “Recent studies show that lung damage and thromboembolism, two of the most serious COVID-19 outcomes, have been linked to deficiencies in vitamins D and K2.”

