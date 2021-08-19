Deeper look at COVID-19: How did we get here and where do we go next?

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - University Hospitals’ chief scientific officer, Dr. Grace McComsey has published a new book taking a deep dive into what we have learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Titled “Simplifying the COVID Puzzle,” the book tries to explain why some people were hit harder by the coronavirus than others.

On Thursday Dr. McComsey held a live conversation with Cleveland 19 to further explain the research.

“The strength of a person’s immune system is one answer,” the description of the book explains. “There are simple, logical things we can do to strengthen our immune systems against new diseases like COVID-19.”

Co-authored by Dr. Andrew Myers, the pair discuss a pattern discovered by scientist and researchers when it comes to health immune systems fortified by vitamin D and vitamin K2.

“While they don’t prevent COVID-19, these two vitamins can help your immune system better deal with the disease,” the excerpt reads. “Recent studies show that lung damage and thromboembolism, two of the most serious COVID-19 outcomes, have been linked to deficiencies in vitamins D and K2.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.