K-9 sniffs out $98,000 worth of heroin during Ohio traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol seized two pounds of heroin during a recent traffic stop and two Michigan men are now facing criminal charges.

According to the OSHP, troopers stopped a 2021 Toyota with Kansas registration for a marked lanes violation in Scioto County on Aug. 16.

A drug-sniffing K-9 detected criminal indicators in the vehicle, leading to a probable cause search.

Two pounds of suspected heroin, estimated to value around $98,000, were confiscated during the search.

The driver, identified as 26-year-old Randy Tribble Jr., of Harper Wood, Mich, and the 32-year-old passenger from Detroit, Derick Fonville, were jailed in Scioto County on charges of possessing and trafficking drugs.

Both men face up to 22 years in prison and a $40,000 fine.

