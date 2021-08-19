2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Lorain police arrest 17-year-old for murder of 16-year-old

(AP GraphicsBank)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:47 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly murdering another teenager.

Lorain police said the 17-year-old shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on Aug. 18.

Officers were called out to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue at 11:05 p.m. for a person shot.

When officers arrived, they immediately began first aid on the 16-year-old until EMS transported him to Mercy Hospital.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Lorain police said this remains an ongoing investigation and anyone having additional information should call Lorain Police Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello at 440-204-2105.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

Randy Tribble Jr., Derick Fonville
K-9 sniffs out $98,000 worth of heroin during Ohio traffic stop
18-year-old student from Cleveland killed outside yeshiva in Denver
18-year-old student from Cleveland killed outside yeshiva in Denver
Marcia Fudge navigates new HUD role in the middle of crisis
Sec. Marcia Fudge navigates her new role in the middle of crisis
Shaker Heights fire
73-year-old woman dies from pedestrian accident in Shaker Heights grocery store parking lot