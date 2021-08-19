Lorain police arrest 17-year-old for murder of 16-year-old

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A 17-year-old boy is in police custody for allegedly murdering another teenager.

Lorain police said the 17-year-old shot and killed a 16-year-old boy on Aug. 18.

Officers were called out to the 2300 block of Apple Avenue at 11:05 p.m. for a person shot.

When officers arrived, they immediately began first aid on the 16-year-old until EMS transported him to Mercy Hospital.

The teenager was pronounced dead at the hospital. His name has not been released.

Lorain police said this remains an ongoing investigation and anyone having additional information should call Lorain Police Detective Sergeant Tabitha Angello at 440-204-2105.

