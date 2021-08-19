Mahall’s bowling alley in Lakewood to require guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:32 AM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Lakewood bowling alley is the latest Northeast Ohio venue to announce a proof of vaccination policy for all customers.
Mahall’s said with COVID-19 cases rising, all patrons will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result that was taken within 48 hours from the time of entry.
Either the vaccination card itself or a photo of it will be accepted as proof, Mahall’s posted with the announcement on Facebook.
Mahall’s is one of several area clubs and entertainment venues to announce recently a joint-vaccination policy.
