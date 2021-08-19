Mahall’s bowling alley in Lakewood to require guests to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination or negative test result

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A popular Lakewood bowling alley is the latest Northeast Ohio venue to announce a proof of vaccination policy for all customers.

Mahall’s said with COVID-19 cases rising, all patrons will be required to either show proof of vaccination or a negative coronavirus test result that was taken within 48 hours from the time of entry.

Either the vaccination card itself or a photo of it will be accepted as proof, Mahall’s posted with the announcement on Facebook.

Posted by Mahall's on Wednesday, August 18, 2021

Mahall’s is one of several area clubs and entertainment venues to announce recently a joint-vaccination policy.

