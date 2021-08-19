2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man charged with killing 12 old boy on trial at Cuyahoga County Justice Center enters day 2

In Cleveland, the prosecution continues to call witnesses in the trial for Marvin Harris. He is...
In Cleveland, the prosecution continues to call witnesses in the trial for Marvin Harris. He is accused of shooting and killing 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti on Nov. 24, 2017. Bashiti was struck by a stray bullet just outside his family's store near the intersection of Buckeye Road and East 116th Street in Cleveland.((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))
By Harry Boomer
Published: Aug. 18, 2021 at 9:59 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Marvin Harris is accused of killing Abdel Bashiti on Nov. 24, 2017, in the court-standing trial.
Marvin Harris is accused of killing Abdel Bashiti on Nov. 24, 2017, in the court-standing trial.((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marvin Harris is in the fight of his life and the fight for his life if he’s convicted of the shooting death of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti on November 24th, 2017. His second day in court centered on bullet evidence and who controlled the chain of custody. Prosecutors say police did things by the book, but Harris’s attorneys are trying to sow “beyond a reasonable doubt” by aggressively questioning the officers involved in the collection of evidence at the scene. The trial continues on Thursday.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

