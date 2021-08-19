Man charged with killing 12 old boy on trial at Cuyahoga County Justice Center enters day 2

Marvin Harris is accused of killing Abdel Bashiti on Nov. 24, 2017, in the court-standing trial. ((Source: WOIO - Tim Dubravetz))

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Marvin Harris is in the fight of his life and the fight for his life if he’s convicted of the shooting death of 12-year-old Abdel Bashiti on November 24th, 2017. His second day in court centered on bullet evidence and who controlled the chain of custody. Prosecutors say police did things by the book, but Harris’s attorneys are trying to sow “beyond a reasonable doubt” by aggressively questioning the officers involved in the collection of evidence at the scene. The trial continues on Thursday.

