Man found guilty of murder in New Year’s Day 2020 double shooting in Bedford Heights

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Maple Heights man was convicted of murder Wednesday in the January 2020 shooting death of 23-year-old Gmorrow Harden.

Gmorrow Harden, 23, was fatally shot by Tayvon Lanier on New Year's Day 2020 in Bedford Heights on Bear Creek Drive, according to police. (Instagram)

Tayvon Lanier, 22, was charged with two counts of murder with firearm specifications, two counts of felonious assault with firearm specifications, and one count of having weapons while under disability.

After a nearly week-long trial, a Cuyahoga County jury found Lanier guilty on all counts.

Tayvon Lanier, 22, of Maple Heights (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

Investigators say Lanier fatally shot Harden in the 5900 block of Bear Creek Drive on New Year’s Day 2020.

Lanier also shot a 19-year-old woman during the incident, according to police records.

In October 2020, Lanier’s co-defendant, 25-year-old Jasmaine King, pleaded guilty to one ammended charge of attemped obstructing justice.

Jasmaine King, 25, of Maple Heights (Cuyahoga County Sheriff's Office)

King was sentenced to one year of community control. Court records show her probation was terminated after six months.

Lanier is scheduled to be sentenced on August 30.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.