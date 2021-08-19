Northeast Ohio Weather: Much smaller chances of rain the next few days

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A weak upper level trough, or dip in the jet stream, is over our area today. This is will aid in developing some showers and storms, mainly this afternoon. The best risk of rain will be in the Akron-Canton area. Locally heavy rain is expected with these guys as they will not move much at all. High temperatures around the 80 degree mark. Moderately humid. We are keeping things dry tonight. Partly cloudy sky. Overnight temperatures fall well in the 60s away from the lakeshore. More in the way of sunshine tomorrow and Saturday. Moderately humid. The risk of showers and storms is pretty small so chances are you will stay dry. Afternoon temperatures in the lower to middle 80s.

