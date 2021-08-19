Sec. Marcia Fudge navigates her new role in the middle of crisis

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the middle of a raging pandemic, Marcia Fudge took over as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. It is a pandemic shining a spotlight on housing crises across this country. Fudge now serves the entire country rather than just Ohio’s 11th Congressional District which she did for more than a decade. She says her years representing Cleveland in Congress helped prepare her for some of the challenges facing her in this new role.

“Being from Cleveland, I know great poverty, but I also know what a renaissance is,” said Secretary Fudge. “You know, we are, and have been over the years one of the poorest cities in America. So you know the needs, because you know the people.”

Fudge’s portfolio now includes every community in the country and the problems facing them. Her entire time in office has had a backdrop of a pandemic bringing death and hardship to millions of families. She says entering office in March, two months after the new administration took over, forced her to quickly get up to speed.

“The most difficult thing is the great need that’s out here and trying to address it as quickly as we can,” said Fudge. “Of course when you come into a new environment you first have to figure out what’s going on, and I think we did that very quickly.”

One of the many challenges facing Fudge is cities across the nation seeing worsening housing crises. There is not enough living space for every American. New census data last week revealed while the population grew at a rate of 7.4 percent, the total number of housing units only grew by 6.7 percent - half the rate of housing growth during the previous decade. Fudge says bridging this gap in places like Cleveland and elsewhere will take a concerted push from her office, and better perspective from everyone.

“People in Cleveland understand this problem and we need to try to address it,” said Fudge. “Sometimes you need to convince those that don’t see the poverty, who don’t see the need. Because there’s so many people who go through life not knowing what other people are doing and how other people live,”

Although Fudge is now focused on addressing housing issues for the entire country, she says she remains in contact with leaders in Cleveland, discussing how they can specifically address the problems there.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.