2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Sec. Marcia Fudge navigates her new role in the middle of crisis

By Peter Zampa
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 10:34 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (Gray DC) - In the middle of a raging pandemic, Marcia Fudge took over as Secretary of Housing and Urban Development. It is a pandemic shining a spotlight on housing crises across this country. Fudge now serves the entire country rather than just Ohio’s 11th Congressional District which she did for more than a decade. She says her years representing Cleveland in Congress helped prepare her for some of the challenges facing her in this new role.

“Being from Cleveland, I know great poverty, but I also know what a renaissance is,” said Secretary Fudge. “You know, we are, and have been over the years one of the poorest cities in America. So you know the needs, because you know the people.”

Fudge’s portfolio now includes every community in the country and the problems facing them. Her entire time in office has had a backdrop of a pandemic bringing death and hardship to millions of families. She says entering office in March, two months after the new administration took over, forced her to quickly get up to speed.

“The most difficult thing is the great need that’s out here and trying to address it as quickly as we can,” said Fudge. “Of course when you come into a new environment you first have to figure out what’s going on, and I think we did that very quickly.”

One of the many challenges facing Fudge is cities across the nation seeing worsening housing crises. There is not enough living space for every American. New census data last week revealed while the population grew at a rate of 7.4 percent, the total number of housing units only grew by 6.7 percent - half the rate of housing growth during the previous decade. Fudge says bridging this gap in places like Cleveland and elsewhere will take a concerted push from her office, and better perspective from everyone.

“People in Cleveland understand this problem and we need to try to address it,” said Fudge. “Sometimes you need to convince those that don’t see the poverty, who don’t see the need. Because there’s so many people who go through life not knowing what other people are doing and how other people live,”

Although Fudge is now focused on addressing housing issues for the entire country, she says she remains in contact with leaders in Cleveland, discussing how they can specifically address the problems there.

Copyright 2021 Gray DC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
A vehicle was smashed to pieces after a crash on West 150th Street near the Lorain Road...
Car smashed to pieces in crash on Cleveland’s West Side
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam

Latest News

The FBI Indianapolis office said 11-month-old Mercedes Lain had been found dead in Starke...
Body found of missing 11-month-old in Indiana, police say
2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop
2 charged after Akron police discover 3 handguns during traffic stop
Biden says he and the first lady are planning to get Covid booster shots next month.
Biden, first lady will get COVID-19 booster shot
Randy Tribble Jr., Derick Fonville
K-9 sniffs out $98,000 worth of heroin during Ohio traffic stop
In a remote area of hard-hit Haiti, the central government has yet to send any help after...
Tensions over aid grow in Haiti as quake’s deaths pass 2K