Thursday night’s Kings of Leon concert at Blossom Music Center canceled due to COVID-19

FILE - Blossom Music Center
FILE - Blossom Music Center(Michael K. Dakota)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 3:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kings of Leon announced just hours before show time that the Thursday night concert at Blossom Music Center has been canceled.

According to the band, an individual on the Kings of Leon’s team tested positive for the coronavirus.

An announcement from Blossom Music Center regarding a potential new date is expected at a later time.

The major music cancelation comes as several Northeast Ohio performance venues announced a collaborative effort to require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all patrons.

