Thursday night’s Kings of Leon concert at Blossom Music Center canceled due to COVID-19

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Kings of Leon announced just hours before show time that the Thursday night concert at Blossom Music Center has been canceled.

According to the band, an individual on the Kings of Leon’s team tested positive for the coronavirus.

Tonight’s Kings of Leon show at the Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, OH is unfortunately postponed due to an individual on the band’s team testing positive for COVID. More information about show dates will be made available ASAP. — Kings Of Leon (@KingsOfLeon) August 19, 2021

An announcement from Blossom Music Center regarding a potential new date is expected at a later time.

The major music cancelation comes as several Northeast Ohio performance venues announced a collaborative effort to require either proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test result for all patrons.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.