Woman living next to poorly-managed apartment tired of mounting trash
By Steven Hernandez
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 7:03 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Linda Garrett is tired of facing the consequences of her next-door apartment’s mounting piles of garbage, and wants management to take responsibility.

“I just don’t believe this,” she said, “but yeah, after nine years I better wake up.”

Garrett claims the staff at the apartment complex on the corner of East 167th St. and Grovewood Avenue is non-existent and does not pick up after its tenants. The result is loads of trash strewn across the parking lot and Garrett’s backyard.

“They get out their car and they throw it on the ground,” she said. “There’s nobody behind to say ‘pick that up’”

The 9-year resident of the next-door home says apartment tenants will even throw trash over her fence, or animals will simply drag it over and tuck it into all corners of her yard. On another occasion, someone threw a glass bottle over the fence, which crashed onto the driveway as she and her husband were walking from their car to their home.

“It makes me not want to leave my house,” Garrett said.

Her efforts to stop the issues have come up short. Three years ago, she called the city of Cleveland’s sanitation officials about both the garbage and lack of staff commitment. After the call, managers kept the parking lot clean, but shortly after, the issues returned. “I can’t call them every month,” Garrett said.

19 News reached out to the building’s manager, but have not received a response.

Garrett hopes the foul situation will some come under control: “Where’s the landlord? Where’s the people that own the building? There’s supposed to be rules.”

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

