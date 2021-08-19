2 Strong 4 Bullies
Woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, killing 2 Lakewood High School graduates

Selena Colon (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Selena Colon (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)((Source: Solon police))
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 11:51 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland woman pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving drunk and killing two 2020 Lakewood High School graduates.

Selena Colon was drunk and driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when she crashed into the victims’ car on Feb. 21 in Lakewood. Colon also did not have her headlights on.

Lakewood police said Colon was traveling east on Clifton Boulevard when she collided with the victims’ Suburu Outback as they were turning from Fry Avenue onto Clifton Boulevard.

The impact split the victims’ car in half.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19, were thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February...
Alejandro Mercado (left) and Maximus Close (right) were killed in a crash on Sunday, February 21 in Lakewood(WOIO/Family Photos)

Close was the driver.

A second passenger in Close’s car, an 18-year-old male, survived the crash.

There were no passengers in Colon’s car.

Family and friends were in court for the plea Thursday, but did not do any interviews.

Family members and friends of the victims were in court on Aug. 19. 2021.
Family members and friends of the victims were in court on Aug. 19. 2021.((Source: WOIO))

Close’s father spoke to 19 News shortly after the accident.

Victim’s father grateful for support, now spreading message of love

Colon remains out on bond and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula will sentence her on Oct. 6.

