Woman pleads guilty to driving drunk, killing 2 Lakewood High School graduates

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 23-year-old Cleveland woman pleaded guilty Thursday morning to driving drunk and killing two 2020 Lakewood High School graduates.

Selena Colon was drunk and driving over 90 mph in a 35 mph zone when she crashed into the victims’ car on Feb. 21 in Lakewood. Colon also did not have her headlights on.

Lakewood police said Colon was traveling east on Clifton Boulevard when she collided with the victims’ Suburu Outback as they were turning from Fry Avenue onto Clifton Boulevard.

The impact split the victims’ car in half.

Maximus Close and Alejandro Mercado, both 19, were thrown from the car and pronounced dead at the scene.

Close was the driver.

A second passenger in Close’s car, an 18-year-old male, survived the crash.

There were no passengers in Colon’s car.

Family and friends were in court for the plea Thursday, but did not do any interviews.

Close’s father spoke to 19 News shortly after the accident.

Colon remains out on bond and Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge John Sutula will sentence her on Oct. 6.

