25-year-old Cleveland man shot, killed while walking

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland man was fatally shot while walking on the city’s East side around 10:30 Thursday evening.

Cleveland police said Demetrius Compton, 25, was walking westbound on Bartlett Avenue near E. 153rd Street, when occupants inside a car fired several shots at him.

Compton was struck multiple times.

He made it to the rear of a home in the 15000 block of Bartlett Avenue, where he collapsed.

EMS transported Compton to University Hospitals, where he was pronounced dead.

After the shooting, the driver of the car continued westbound on Bartlett Avenue and left the area.

Police have not released a description of the shooter or the vehicle.

