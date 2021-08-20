Akron man to be sentenced for raping disabled woman

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 29-year-old man accused of raping a developmentally disabled woman will be sentenced Friday morning in the Summit County Court of Common Pleas.

In July, a jury found Stacey Roper guilty of rape, kidnapping, felonious assault and corruption of another with drugs.

Roper is scheduled to face Judge Susan Baker Ross at 8:30 a.m. for sentencing. Watch our coverage in the video player below.

A coworker of the victim contacted Cuyahoga Falls police in Feb. for a welfare check, according to Summit County Prosecutor Sherri Bevan Walsh. The coworker told police the victim had emailed work, telling them she needed help due to a violent man in her apartment.

Prosecutor Walsh said the victim eventually told officers Roper repeatedly beat her. Investigators determined Roper struck her with a hammer and meat tenderizer, the prosecutor said in a press release previously sent to 19 News.

Roper also tied her up, forced her to ingest pills and then sexually assaulted her once she passed out, Prosecutor Walsh said.

The victim needed to undergo surgery as a result of the attack, according to the release.

Roper defended himself at trial, the prosecutor said, and spit in the face of the assistant prosecutor when he was found guilty.

