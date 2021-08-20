Akron police recover more than 700 illegal guns so far in 2021

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police officers recovered two more illegal guns Thursday afternoon during a traffic stop.

Akron police said they have now seized a total of 60 weapons this month and a total of 784 so far this year.

Thursday’s traffic stop was at W. Thornton Street and Celina Avenue around 5:15 p.m. for an equipment violation.

Officers said the 21-year-old driver did not possess a valid driver’s license and had a loaded 9mm pistol and suspected methamphetamines.

An 18-year-old passenger had a loaded handgun with an extended magazine.

Both men were taken into custody.

The driver is charged with carrying concealed weapon, improper handling and possession of drugs.

The passenger is charged with carrying concealed weapon and improper handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

