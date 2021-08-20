Armed robbery suspect struck by gunfire from homeowner, taken to hospital

2 Strong 4 Bullies
The suspect’s identity is not known at this time, according to a TPD report. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries
By WTVG Staff
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - An armed robbery suspect was taken to the hospital after he was struck by gunfire from the homeowner during an incident just after midnight on Friday morning.

Officers were called to the 200 block of Knower around 12:53 a.m. The residents said an unknown man tried to break into the home with a firearm. The occupants fired shots at the suspect, striking him at least once.

The suspect’s identity is not known at this time, according to a TPD report. He was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Police are continuing to investigate the incident.

