Canton man shot to death inside home

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Canton man was murdered inside a home late Thursday.

According to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo,officers were called out to a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Deladea Grant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Grant to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

