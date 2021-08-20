2 Strong 4 Bullies
Operation Backpack
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
First Alert Science School
W82TXT
Deals
Contests
Advertisement

Canton man shot to death inside home

(Associated Press)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 10:19 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, Ohio (WOIO) - A 28-year-old Canton man was murdered inside a home late Thursday.

According to Canton Police Chief Jack Angelo,officers were called out to a home in the 800 block of Lawrence Road NE around 11:30 p.m. for a shooting victim.

When officers arrived, they found Deladea Grant suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

EMS transported Grant to Mercy Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

There are no arrests and anyone with information is asked to call the Canton Police Detective Bureau at 330-489-3144.

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A female guest was injured Sunday while waiting in line for the Top Thrill Dragster roller...
1 injured after being hit by metal object from Top Thrill Dragster, Cedar Point says
Video Shows Underage Teens Having Sex
Terry Francona
Cleveland Indians Manager Terry Francona steps away for rest of 2021 season to recover
Kimberly St. John-Stevenson (Source: Cuyahoga County Sheriff)
Cleveland Heights woman convicted in nationwide Facebook scam
20 men arrested during Mahoning Valley trafficking sting
Dozens of men who thought they arranged to have sex with children arrested in Ohio during online predator sting

Latest News

Joe Fletcher
Reward offered for Akron fugitive who did not return to prison after being granted temporary furlough
A child completes school work while sitting at a table.
When does school start for Northeast Ohio students? (list)
Akron police recover more than 700 illegal guns so far in 2021
A Toledo Police Department cruiser.
Armed robbery suspect struck by gunfire from homeowner, taken to hospital