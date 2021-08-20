The City of Norwalk cutting down on fire department responding to calls

NORWALK, Ohio (WOIO) - A local fire department is cutting down the amount of calls they respond to by 60%. Firefighters are worried that could literally mean the difference between life and death, but the city says, you just have to trust us.

“Breathing difficulties, chokings, traumatic injuries,” said Charles Hillman the President of the International Association of Firefighters Local 1199.

Those are just some of the calls the Norwalk Fire Department won’t be taking starting Monday.

“There were 11 criteria that we responded on in the past and that’s being cut down to four criteria,” said Hillman.

So why the cut-down? Well, it all comes down to money. The City of Norwalk says the fire department’s overtime is on track to be over $214,000.

“We’re trying to keep all the firemen we have. We’re trying to reduce the overtime in an effort to do that,” said Mike White, the Safety Service Director with the City of Norwalk.

The city came up with a solution to reduce the firefighter’s overtime which is to reduce how many calls they respond to.

“What we are doing is maintaining North Central EMS as a primary responder. They will have access to the situation when they’re called out and the fire department will be called when needed. They’re still going to automatically self-dispatch on four different levels if someone is unresponsive, if someone has a heart attack, stroke, or drug overdoses, they automatically self-dispatch. We are just limiting their self-dispatching,” said White.

Hillman says that’s not going to cut. It’s putting people’s lives at risk.

“So we’re standing on the corner of East Elm Street and South Linwood. And this location was chosen because in the recent past out fire department crews made a positive impact on a difficult breathing patient that went into cardiac arrest. Our firefighters we’re there first to administer life-saving techniques and to bring this patient out of cardiac arrest. They are not looking at the ramifications of firefighters sitting inside the firehouse and not responding on these calls, to babies choking, people having difficulty breathing in the middle of a pandemic. We encouraged our supporters on our Facebook site to send that petition and that generated over 5,600 emails to our elected officials,” said Hillman.

However, the city insists this will work. The only way to know is to wait and see.

“I challenge you and welcome you to come back in six months and there will be absolutely no difference,” said White.

