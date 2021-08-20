Cleveland Browns to allow full capacity, recommend masks for games at FirstEnergy Stadium

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Browns announced on Friday that the team and stadium organizers are prepared to welcome back a full-capacity crowd at home football games this season.

“The 12,000 fans who attended games last year were phenomenal for our team, but we can’t wait to have a full stadium this season, which truly energizes our team and provides the significant home-field advantage only Browns fans can provide,” Haslam Sports Group chief operations officer Dave Jenkins wrote in a letter to season ticket holders.

It’s recommended for all fans to wear a mask when in indoor settings at FirstEnergy Stadium, but neither face coverings nor proof of the COVID-19 vaccine are required for admission.

The first regular season home game for the Cleveland Browns is scheduled for Sept. 19 against the Houston Texans.

