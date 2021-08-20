2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Department of Health and Cleveland Schools offer free vaccinations to students and families

By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 19, 2021 at 9:01 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Department of Public Health and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District are conducting COVID vaccination clinics next Thursday, August 26th, thru Saturday, August 28th. The vaccinations are accessible to students and family members ages 12 and older; walk-ins are welcome. There will be raffles for bikes, pro sports tickets, and Walmart Gift cards. Second doses will be administered September 16-18.

Locations and times below:

Thursday, August 26

East Tech High School | 2439 E 55th St, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Garrett Morgan Campus | 4600 Detroit Ave, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Friday, August 27

Ginn Academy | 655 E 162nd St, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

John Marshall Campus | 3952 W 140th St, 2:00 – 5:00 pm

Saturday, August 28

Cleveland School of the Arts | 2075 Stokes Blvd, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

Max Hayes High School | 2211 W 65th St, 10:00 am – 2:00 pm

