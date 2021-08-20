2 Strong 4 Bullies
Fatal hit skip in Cleveland, suspect vehicle may be a Mazda 4-door sedan

Superior Avenue Hit Skip
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - On Saturday, Aug. 14, a 44-year-old man was crossing Superior Avenue at East 105th Street when a vehicle traveling westbound struck the man.

The vehicle fled the scene and the man was transported to University Hospitals where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

Upon review of the video, AIU investigators suspect that the vehicle involved in the fatal accident is a Mazda 4-door sedan. The vehicle is dark in color, most likely black, according to police.

Superior Avenue Hit Skip
Superior Avenue Hit Skip
