Former Mayfield teacher in court for allegedly soliciting inappropriate images from high school girls

Daniel Carlson
Daniel Carlson(Source: Highland Heights police)
By Chris Anderson and Tiarra Braddock
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 8:07 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The former Mayfield Middle School teacher arrested for allegedly soliciting inappropriate messages and images from girls is due in court on Friday morning.

Daniel Carlson is scheduled to be arraigned by a Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court judge at 8:30 a.m.

Carlson, who was also the high school girls track coach, was indicted by a Cuyahoga County judge at the end of July on a range of criminal charges, including pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, compelling prostitution, and extortion.

Superintendent Keith Kelly said in a statement that a female student reported on May 29 that Carlson was allegedly contacting female high schoolers and soliciting inappropriate messages and images from them on social media.

Carlson submitted his resignation on June 2. It was accepted by the Mayfield Board of Education on June 8.

Investigators with the Highland Heights Police Department believe that Carlson may have reached out to multiple female Mayfield students over the course of several months, but the activity was allegedly limited only to internet contact.

