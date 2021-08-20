2 Strong 4 Bullies
Advertisement

Giant Eagle to hold job fair for more than 600 positions in Akron, Canton

By Julia Bingel
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 2:02 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Giant Eagle will hold a job fair on Aug. 24 to fill more than 600 permanent full and part-time positions in Akron and Canton.

The job fair will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at all Giant Eagle supermarkets and Market District locations.

Interested candidates will meet with recruiters and could get a same-day job offer.

A variety of positions are available for the daytime, evening and overnight shifts.

Click here to check out the open positions and submit an application in advance.

