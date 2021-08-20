Lake County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for domestic violence, dragging juvenile female on road

PERRY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WOIO) - Jonathan Camarillo-Hernandez was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office and the United States Marshal Task Force for Kidnapping and Domestic Violence on Aug. 19.

On Aug. 18, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Road Patrol Deputies responded to the area of the 3600 block of River Road in Perry Township.

A disturbance was reported of a man dragging a female on the road and into a Chrysler 300 sedan before fleeing, according to a press release.

On scene, deputies discovered a four-door vehicle in a ditch and in a disabled position. There was also blood pooled in the roadway.

As deputies traveled the area, a Chrysler 300 sedan was seen traveling on River Road back toward the scene. The vehicle then turned off the roadway and was found unoccupied in a residential driveway, according to the press release.

The Perry Village Police Canine Unit and Lake County UAS Drone team were then requested in order to locate the man and female. They were believed to have fled into a wooded area.

The female, a juvenile, fled the wooded area to seek help from deputies who were on the scene.

The investigation revealed that the man, Jonathan Camarillo-Hernandez, 19, has a romantic relationship and children with the juvenile victim, according to the press release.

Camarillo-Hernandez saw the juvenile victim’s sedan traveling on River Road and proceeded to pass her vehicle and block her.

Camarillo-Hernandez then entered the passenger side of her vehicle, after she was forced to stop, and violently assaulted her.

After he exited the vehicle, the female attempted to flee but was road blocked by Camarillo-Hernandez a second time. He then jumped on the hood of the female’s vehicle where he smashed the windshield, causing her serious injury, according to the press release.

Reportedly, Camarillo-Hernandez then dragged her from the vehicle and into his Chrysler 300 before removing her vehicle from the roadway and causing it to become disabled in a ditch area. He then fled the scene with the juvenile victim, according to the press release.

The canine unit and drone team were unable to locate him. However, the U.S. Marshal Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force and Lake County Sheriff’s Office located him in Painesville the next day.

Jonathan Camarillo-Hernandez is on probation for a similar violent offense and is currently being held at the Lake County Jail in lieu of bond in the amount of $2,500,000 on Kidnapping and Domestic Violence charges.

Further charges will be forthcoming, according to the press release.

