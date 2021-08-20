2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man caught on video stealing trailer in Akron

Akron police are asking to for information on a suspect who cut a lock off a gate and stole a...
By Nicole Meyer
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police posted on Facebook that they’re searching for a breaking and entering/theft suspect who cut the lock off a gate and stole a trailer.

The incident occurred on Aug. 15 at the 700 block of West Waterloo Road around 3 p.m.

Help APD Identify Breaking & Entering/Theft Suspect (#21-0104027). On August 15, 2021, around 3:30 p.m., the pictured...

Posted by Akron Police Department on Friday, August 20, 2021

If you have any information call 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2TIP.

You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).

Copyright 2021 WOIO. All rights reserved.

