Man caught on video stealing trailer in Akron
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 5:39 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police posted on Facebook that they’re searching for a breaking and entering/theft suspect who cut the lock off a gate and stole a trailer.
The incident occurred on Aug. 15 at the 700 block of West Waterloo Road around 3 p.m.
If you have any information call 330-375-2464 or 330-375-2TIP.
You can also text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637 (CRIMES).
