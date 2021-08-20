Man pleads guilty to fatal shooting of fashion model in Euclid

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - One of two men accused of murdering a fashion model in Euclid pleaded guilty Friday.

Curtis Gatheright, 22, was convicted of aggravated murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. He will be sentenced at a later date.

Curtis Gatheright ((Source: Euclid police))

Euclid police said Gatheright and Daylonta Jones, 21, shot and killed Shalaymiah Moore, 34, on Oct. 2, 2020 at Lakeshore Blvd. and E. 240th Street.

Daylonta Jones ((Source: Euclid police))

According to police, Gatheright and Jones approached Moore’s car in an attempt to rob her and a male friend in the car.

Moore tried to drive away and was shot in the back. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Gatheright was arrested on Oct. 5, 2020 and Jones was arrested the next day.

“This senseless homicide is just another example of the wave of gun violence that is surging in our county,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley. “This victim was a wonderful mom, daughter, and friend to many in our community.”

The jury trial for Jones is scheduled to begin on Aug. 23 in front of Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia.

