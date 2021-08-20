2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man shot at East 55th and Broadway Avenue causes accident with RTA bus

No passengers hurt
Man shot in vehicle at East 55th
Man shot in vehicle at East 55th(WOIO)
By Brian Koster
Published: Aug. 20, 2021 at 6:11 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A vehicle struck an RTA bus after a man was shot at East 55th and Broadway Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to an RTA press release, The No. 15 (Union-Harvard) bus was headed east on Broadway approaching E. 55th when the shooting incident occurred, resulting in the crash. No passengers were injured.

Broadway Avenue was closed for a short time while police investigated the incident but has since been re-opened.

There is currently no information available on the man who was shot or suspects.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

