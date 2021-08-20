Man shot at East 55th and Broadway Avenue causes accident with RTA bus

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -A vehicle struck an RTA bus after a man was shot at East 55th and Broadway Avenue Friday afternoon.

According to an RTA press release, The No. 15 (Union-Harvard) bus was headed east on Broadway approaching E. 55th when the shooting incident occurred, resulting in the crash. No passengers were injured.

Broadway Avenue was closed for a short time while police investigated the incident but has since been re-opened.

There is currently no information available on the man who was shot or suspects.

19 News will have more information when it becomes available.

